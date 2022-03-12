Yale Bulldogs play in Ivy League Tournament against the Pennsylvania Quakers

Pennsylvania Quakers (12-15, 9-5 Ivy League) vs. Yale Bulldogs (17-11, 11-3 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Pennsylvania Quakers (12-15, 9-5 Ivy League) vs. Yale Bulldogs (17-11, 11-3 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yale -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Yale Bulldogs play in the Ivy League Tournament against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-3 at home. Yale is fifth in the Ivy League with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by EJ Jarvis averaging 2.1.

The Quakers are 9-5 in Ivy League play. Pennsylvania is fourth in the Ivy League scoring 72.4 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulldogs won 81-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Jalen Gabbidon led the Bulldogs with 32 points, and Clark Slajchert led the Quakers with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bez Mbeng is averaging 4.4 points for the Bulldogs. Azar Swain is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

Max Martz is averaging 10.1 points for the Quakers. Jordan Dingle is averaging 24.2 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Quakers: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

