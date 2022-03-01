Xavier takes on Saint John’s (NY) following Jones’ 20-point showing

Xavier Musketeers (17-11, 7-10 Big East) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (16-13, 7-10 Big East) New York; Wednesday, 6:30…

Xavier Musketeers (17-11, 7-10 Big East) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (16-13, 7-10 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm after Colby Jones scored 20 points in Xavier’s 82-66 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Red Storm are 11-7 in home games. Saint John’s (NY) ranks third in the Big East with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Posh Alexander averaging 2.8.

The Musketeers have gone 7-10 against Big East opponents. Xavier has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big East play. Saint John’s (NY) won the last meeting 86-73 on Feb. 16. Julian Champagnie scored 27 points points to help lead the Red Storm to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Champagnie is averaging 19 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Red Storm. Aaron Wheeler is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

Jack Nunge is averaging 13 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Musketeers. Paul Scruggs is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 87.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 81.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.