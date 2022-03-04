Xavier Musketeers take on the Georgetown Hoyas on 5-game skid

Georgetown Hoyas (6-23, 0-18 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (17-12, 7-11 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgetown Hoyas (6-23, 0-18 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (17-12, 7-11 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier aims to break its five-game losing streak when the Musketeers play Georgetown.

The Musketeers have gone 12-5 at home. Xavier is eighth in the Big East in team defense, giving up 68.3 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Hoyas have gone 0-18 against Big East opponents. Georgetown ranks fifth in the Big East shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

The Musketeers and Hoyas match up Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Scruggs is averaging 12 points and four assists for the Musketeers. Jack Nunge is averaging 8.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 50% over the past 10 games for Xavier.

Don Carey is averaging 13.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Hoyas. Aminu Mohammed is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.4 steals and two blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.5 points per game.

Hoyas: 0-10, averaging 69.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

