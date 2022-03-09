Xavier Musketeers take on the Butler Bulldogs in Big East Tournament

Butler Bulldogs (13-18, 6-14 Big East) vs. Xavier Musketeers (18-12, 8-11 Big East) New York; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Butler Bulldogs (13-18, 6-14 Big East) vs. Xavier Musketeers (18-12, 8-11 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -5.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: The Xavier Musketeers play in the Big East Tournament against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Musketeers are 13-5 on their home court. Xavier is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 6-14 in Big East play. Butler allows 66.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Musketeers won 68-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Zach Freemantle led the Musketeers with 23 points, and Jayden Taylor led the Bulldogs with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Nunge is scoring 13.1 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Musketeers. Paul Scruggs is averaging 7.4 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games for Xavier.

Chuck Harris is averaging 10.7 points for the Bulldogs. Bo Hodges is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 77.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 59.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

