Xavier Musketeers play in Big East Tournament against the Butler Bulldogs

Butler Bulldogs (13-18, 6-14 Big East) vs. Xavier Musketeers (18-12, 8-11 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Xavier Musketeers and Butler Bulldogs meet in the Big East Tournament.

The Musketeers are 13-5 in home games. Xavier averages 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 6-14 in conference matchups. Butler is 2-4 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Xavier won the last matchup 68-66 on Feb. 3. Zach Freemantle scored 23 to help lead Xavier to the victory, and Jayden Taylor scored 18 points for Butler.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Nunge is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Musketeers. Adam Kunkel is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Chuck Harris is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Bo Hodges is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 77.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 59.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

