Xavier, Florida play in NIT

Florida Gators (20-13, 9-9 SEC) at Xavier Musketeers (19-13, 8-11 Big East)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Xavier Musketeers and Florida Gators play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Musketeers’ record in Big East games is 8-11. Xavier ranks second in the Big East with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jack Nunge averaging 5.2.

The Gators are 9-9 against SEC opponents. Florida scores 71.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Scruggs is averaging 12 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Musketeers. Nunge is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Tyree Appleby is averaging 10.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Gators. Colin Castleton is averaging 11.5 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 83.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Gators: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.