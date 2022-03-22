RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb | New Russia sanction coming? | US hospital welcomes Ukraine child cancer patients | How to help
Xavier beats Vanderbilt 75-73 in NIT quarterfinals

The Associated Press

March 22, 2022, 11:38 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Adam Kunkel made a layup with 57.1 seconds left to give Xavier the lead en route to a 75-73 win over Vanderbilt in the NIT quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

Zach Freemantle had 16 points, one of five Musketeers players in double figures. Colby Jones added 15 points, Kunkel chipped in 14, Nate Johnson scored 12 and Jack Nunge had 10 for Xavier (21-13).

Scotty Pippen Jr. had 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Commodores (19-17). Myles Stute added 12 points and Jordan Wright had 11 points.

