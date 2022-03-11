Wyoming hosts Akot and Boise State

Wyoming Cowboys (25-7, 13-5 MWC) vs. Boise State Broncos (25-7, 15-3 MWC) Las Vegas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wyoming Cowboys (25-7, 13-5 MWC) vs. Boise State Broncos (25-7, 15-3 MWC)

Las Vegas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -2.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State faces the Wyoming Cowboys after Emmanuel Akot scored 22 points in Boise State’s 71-69 victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Broncos have gone 13-3 at home. Boise State is the MWC leader with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Mladen Armus averaging 3.2.

The Cowboys have gone 13-5 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is eighth in the MWC with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Graham Ike averaging 2.8.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Wyoming won the last matchup 72-65 on Feb. 4. Ike scored 33 to help lead Wyoming to the victory, and Abu Kigab scored 26 points for Boise State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akot averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Kigab is averaging 14.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Boise State.

Ike is shooting 50.9% and averaging 19.6 points for the Cowboys. Drake Jeffries is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.