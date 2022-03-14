RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia seeks aid from China | Peace talks resume | Ukrainian Olympian joins fight | How to help
Wyoming Cowboys and Indiana Hoosiers play in the First 4

The Associated Press

March 14, 2022, 12:22 AM

Indiana Hoosiers (20-13, 9-11 Big Ten) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (25-8, 13-5 MWC)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Wyoming Cowboys and Indiana Hoosiers play in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.

The Cowboys have gone 13-5 against MWC teams. Wyoming has a 7-2 record in one-possession games.

The Hoosiers are 9-11 in Big Ten play. Indiana averages 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Jeffries is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. Graham Ike is shooting 45.7% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Wyoming.

Xavier Johnson is averaging 12.3 points and five assists for the Hoosiers. Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

