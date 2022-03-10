RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
WVU’s Huggins ejected in first half of Big 12 tourney game

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 3:59 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — West Virginia coach Bob Huggins was ejected from the Mountaineers’ quarterfinal game against No. 6 Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament after he was given two technical fouls in quick succession by referee Doug Sirmons.

The Mountaineers were trailing 19-4 and had missed 16 of their first 17 shots when Taz Sherman was given a technical foul for complaining that he was hacked on a shot at the rim. Huggins roared to the defense of his player, was given a technical of his own, then said a few choice words that earned him a second technical foul and an ejection.

Jalen Wilson made five of the six free throws awarded for the three technical fouls with 9:55 left in the first half.

Larry Harrison, the Mountaineers’ longtime associate head coach, took over when Huggins walked to the locker room.

The Mountaineers rallied to beat Kansas State in the opening round Wednesday night.

