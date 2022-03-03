CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Wright State beats Oakland 75-63 in Horizon quarterfinal

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 9:25 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 27 points and 10 rebounds as Wright State defeated Oakland 75-63 in the Horizon League tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Grant Basile had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Wright State (19-13). Trey Calvin added 16 points. Andrew Welage had 11 points.

Micah Parrish tied a career high with 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (20-12). Jamal Cain added 17 points and 15 rebounds. Jalen Moore had 16 points.

