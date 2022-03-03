CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Wright scores 24 to carry NC Central over SC State 67-62

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 11:05 PM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Justin Wright had 24 points as North Carolina Central narrowly defeated South Carolina State 67-62 on Thursday night.

Eric Boone had 12 points and 12 rebounds for North Carolina Central (15-14, 9-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kris Monroe added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Randy Miller Jr., whose 11 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Eagles, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

Antonio TJ Madlock scored a season-high 23 points for the Bulldogs (15-15, 7-7). Rahsaan Edwards added 13 points. Jemel Davis had four blocks.

