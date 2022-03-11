RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » Woods helps Grand Canyon…

Woods helps Grand Canyon oust Sam Houston in WAC tournament

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 1:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Holland Woods had 24 points to guide Grand Canyon to a 71-66 victory over Sam Houston in the quarterfinals of the Western Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 13 points for the fourth-seeded Antelopes (23-7), while Chance McMillian scored 12.

Savion Flagg had 20 points to pace the fifth-seeded Bearkats (19-14). Demarkus Lampley added 17 points and Tristan Ikpe scored 10.

Grand Canyon advances to play top-seeded New Mexico State in the semifinals on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

A former spy chief thinks it's time to rethink privacy and security

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up