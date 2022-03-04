CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Woods carries Grand Canyon over Utah Valley 68-57

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 12:22 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — Holland Woods had 22 points as Grand Canyon got past Utah Valley 68-57 on Thursday night.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 15 points for Grand Canyon (21-7, 11-5 Western Athletic Conference). Gabe McGlothan added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Fardaws Aimaq had 19 points and 19 rebounds for the Wolverines (19-10, 10-7). Justin Harmon added 18 points. Connor Harding had 12 points.

