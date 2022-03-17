Women’s Tournament Scores

NCAA First Four Longwood 74, Mount St. Mary’s 70 WNIT Drexel 54, Norfolk St. 47 Seton Hall 67, Fairleigh Dickinson…

NCAA First Four

Longwood 74, Mount St. Mary’s 70

WNIT

Drexel 54, Norfolk St. 47

Seton Hall 67, Fairleigh Dickinson 45

Wake Forest 71, Akron 59

Houston 63, Louisiana Tech 52

Boston College 69, Maine 44

N. Iowa 75, Kansas City 58

Alabama 82, Troy 74

Tulane 80, Jacksonville St. 36

Vanderbilt 73, Murray St. 47

Tulsa 75, North Texas 62

Tennessee Tech 73, SMU 62

Air Force 64, San Francisco 60

S. Dakota St. 87, Ohio 57

Minnesota 73, Green Bay 65

Drake 83, Missouri 78, OT

Wyoming 76, Idaho St. 73, OT

Middle Tennessee 86, Wofford 56

San Diego 76, Cal Baptist 67

