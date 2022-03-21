RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | EU slams 'war crimes' | Photos | How to help
Women’s Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 11:20 PM

NCAA
Second Round

NC State 89, Kansas St. 57

Michigan 64, Villanova 49

Notre Dame 108, Oklahoma 64

Tennessee 70, Belmont 67

Ohio St. 79, LSU 64

Indiana 56, Princeton 55

UConn 52, UCF 47

NIT
Second Round

Drexel 61, Bucknell 58

Boston College 94, Quinnipiac 68

Seton Hall 70, VCU 67

Toledo 79, Kent St. 59

Drake 62, N. Iowa 55

Middle Tennessee 67, Wake Forest 55

Alabama 81, Tulane 77

Vanderbilt 71, Liberty 45

Marquette 77, Purdue 62

