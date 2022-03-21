Women’s Tournament Scores

NCAA Second Round NC State 89, Kansas St. 57 Michigan 64, Villanova 49 Notre Dame 108, Oklahoma 64 Tennessee 70,…

NCAA Second Round

NC State 89, Kansas St. 57

Michigan 64, Villanova 49

Notre Dame 108, Oklahoma 64

Tennessee 70, Belmont 67

Ohio St. 79, LSU 64

Indiana 56, Princeton 55

NIT Second Round

Drexel 61, Bucknell 58

Boston College 94, Quinnipiac 68

Seton Hall 70, VCU 67

Toledo 79, Kent St. 59

Drake 62, N. Iowa 55

Middle Tennessee 67, Wake Forest 55

Alabama 81, Tulane 77

Vanderbilt 71, Liberty 45

Marquette 77, Purdue 62

