Women’s Tournament Scores

|NCAA
|Second Round
NC State 89, Kansas St. 57
Michigan 64, Villanova 49
Notre Dame 108, Oklahoma 64
Tennessee 70, Belmont 67
Ohio St. 79, LSU 64
Indiana 56, Princeton 55
|NIT
|Second Round
Drexel 61, Bucknell 58
Boston College 94, Quinnipiac 68
Seton Hall 70, VCU 67
Toledo 79, Kent St. 59
Drake 62, N. Iowa 55
Middle Tennessee 67, Wake Forest 55
Alabama 81, Tulane 77
Vanderbilt 71, Liberty 45
Marquette 77, Purdue 62
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.