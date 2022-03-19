Women’s Tournament Scores

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 8:03 PM

NCAA
First Round

Kansas St. 50, Washington St. 40

UConn 83, Mercer 38

Villanova 61, BYU 57

Indiana 85, Charlotte 51

NC State 96, Longwood 68

Ohio St. 63, Missouri St. 56

Tennessee 80, Buffalo 67

Michigan 74, American U. 39

UCF 69, Florida 52

Princeton 69, Kentucky 62

LSU 83, Jackson St. 77

Belmont 73, Oregon 70, 2OT

WBI
Championship Bracket

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 76, Bowling Green 67
.

Consolation Bracket

Austin Peay 73, Furman 59

Davidson 90, Northeastern 65

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

