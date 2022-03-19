Women’s Tournament Scores

|NCAA
|First Round
Kansas St. 50, Washington St. 40
UConn 83, Mercer 38
Villanova 61, BYU 57
Indiana 85, Charlotte 51
NC State 96, Longwood 68
Ohio St. 63, Missouri St. 56
Tennessee 80, Buffalo 67
Michigan 74, American U. 39
UCF 69, Florida 52
Princeton 69, Kentucky 62
|WBI
|Championship Bracket
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 76, Bowling Green 67
.
|Consolation Bracket
Austin Peay 73, Furman 59
