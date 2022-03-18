RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Women's Tournament Scores

Women’s Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 6:50 PM

NCAA
First Round

Miami 78, South Florida 66

South Dakota 75, Mississippi 61

Creighton 84, Colorado 74

South Carolina 79, Howard 21

Florida Gulf Coast 84, Virginia Tech 81

Gonzaga 68, Nebraska 55

Baylor 89, Hawaii 49

Iowa 98, Illinois St. 58

Maryland 102, Delaware 71

WBI
First Round

Bowling Green 82, Furman 61

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 77, Austin Peay 69

Nevada 76, Davidson 63

