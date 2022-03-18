Women’s Tournament Scores

|NCAA
|First Round
Miami 78, South Florida 66
South Dakota 75, Mississippi 61
Creighton 84, Colorado 74
South Carolina 79, Howard 21
Florida Gulf Coast 84, Virginia Tech 81
Gonzaga 68, Nebraska 55
Baylor 89, Hawaii 49
Iowa 98, Illinois St. 58
Maryland 102, Delaware 71
|WBI
|First Round
Bowling Green 82, Furman 61
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 77, Austin Peay 69
Nevada 76, Davidson 63
