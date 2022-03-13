RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35 | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Ukrainian Olympian joins fight | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Women's NCAA Automatic Bids

Women’s NCAA Automatic Bids

The Associated Press

March 13, 2022, 4:18 PM

Belmont, Ohio Valley Conference

Mercer, Southern Conference

NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference

Kentucky, Southeastern Conference

UMass, Atlantic 10 Conference

Iowa, Big Ten Conference

Stanford, Pac-12 Conference

Longwood, Big South Conference

Texas-Arlington, Sun Belt Conference

UConn, Big East Conference

IUPUI, Horizon League Conference

South Dakota, Summit League Conference

Gonzaga, West Coast Conference

UNLV, Mountain West Conference

UCF, American Athletic Conference

Montana St., Big Sky Conference

Albany, American East Conference

Fairfield, Metro Atlantic Conference

Buffalo, Mid-American Conference

Jackson State, Southwestern Athletic Conference

Howard, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Stephen F. Austin, Western Athletic Conference

Princeton, Ivy League

Charlotte, Conference USA

Florida Gulf Coast, Atlantic Sun Conference

Hawaii, Big West Conference

Mt. St. Mary’s, Northeast Conference

American U., Patriot League

Delaware, Colonial Conference

Texas, Big 12 Conference

Incarnate Word, Southland Conference

Illinois St., Missouri Valley Conference

