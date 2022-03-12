RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Latest updates | Russian strikes near Kyiv | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Russian tourists stuck abroad | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Women's NCAA Automatic Bids

Women’s NCAA Automatic Bids

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 7:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Belmont, Ohio Valley Conference

Mercer, Southern Conference

NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference

Kentucky, Southeastern Conference

UMass, Atlantic 10 Conference

Iowa, Big Ten Conference

Stanford, Pac-12 Conference

Longwood, Big South Conference

Texas-Arlington, Sun Belt Conference

UConn, Big East Conference

IUPUI, Horizon League Conference

South Dakota, Summit League Conference

Gonzaga, West Coast Conference

UNLV, Mountain West Conference

UCF, American Athletic Conference

Montana St., Big Sky Conference

Albany, American East Conference

Fairfield, Metro Atlantic Conference

Buffalo, Mid-American Conference

Jackson State, Southwestern Athletic Conference

Howard, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Stephen F. Austin, Western Athletic Conference

Princeton, Ivy League

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up