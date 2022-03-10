RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Women’s NCAA Automatic Bids

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 11:44 PM

Belmont, Ohio Valley Conference

Mercer, Southern Conference

NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference

Kentucky, Southeastern Conference

UMass, Atlantic 10 Conference

Iowa, Big Ten Conference

Stanford, Pac-12 Conference

Longwood, Big South Conference

Texas-Arlington, Sun Belt Conference

UConn, Big East Conference

IUPUI, Horizon League Conference

South Dakota, Summit League Conference

Gonzaga, West Coast Conference

UNLV, Mountain West Conference

UCF, American Athletic Conference

