Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

|Big 12 Conference
|Championship
No. 7 Texas 67, No. 4 Baylor 58
|Colonial Conference
|Championship
Delaware 63, Drexel 59
|Missouri Valley Conference
|Championship
Illinois St. 50, UNI 48
|Northeast Conference
|Championship
Mt. St. Mary’s 60, Bryant 42
|Patriot League Conference
|Championship
American U. 65, Bucknell 54
|Southland Conference
|Championship
Incarnate Word 56, SE Louisiana 52, OT
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.