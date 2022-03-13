RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35 | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Ukrainian Olympian joins fight | How to help
Women's Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

March 13, 2022, 4:17 PM

Big 12 Conference
Championship

No. 7 Texas 67, No. 4 Baylor 58

Colonial Conference
Championship

Delaware 63, Drexel 59

Missouri Valley Conference
Championship

Illinois St. 50, UNI 48

Northeast Conference
Championship

Mt. St. Mary’s 60, Bryant 42

Patriot League Conference
Championship

American U. 65, Bucknell 54

Southland Conference
Championship

Incarnate Word 56, SE Louisiana 52, OT

