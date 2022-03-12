Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

Atlantic Sun Conference Florida Gulf Coast 69, Jacksonville St. 54 Big 12 Conference Semifinals Baylor 91, Oklahoma 76 Texas 82,…

Atlantic Sun Conference

Florida Gulf Coast 69, Jacksonville St. 54

Big 12 Conference Semifinals

Baylor 91, Oklahoma 76

Texas 82, Iowa St. 73, OT<

Colonial Conference Semifinals

Drexel 71, College of Charleston 65

Towson 55, Delaware 54

Conference USA Championship

Charlotte 68, Louisiana Tech 63

Ivy League Championship

Princeton 77, Columbia 59

Metro Atlantic Conference Championship

Fairfield 73, Manhattan 68

Mid-American Conference Championship

Buffalo 79, Ball St. 75

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championship

Howard 61, Norfolk St. 44

Missouri Valley Conference Semifinals

Illinois St. 50, S. Illinois 42

UNI 63, Missouri St. 57

Southland Conference Semifinals

Incarnate Word 54, Houston Baptist 33

SE Louisiana 59, Texas A&M-CC Islanders 54

Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship

Jackson St. 101, Alabama St. 80

Western Athletic Conference Quarterfinals Championship

Stephen F. Austin 74, Grand Canyon 57

