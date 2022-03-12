RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian strikes near Kyiv | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Russian tourists stuck abroad | How to help
Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 7:49 PM

Big 12 Conference
Semifinals

Baylor 91, Oklahoma 76

Texas 82, Iowa St. 73, OT<

Colonial Conference
Semifinals

Drexel 71, College of Charleston 65

Towson 55, Delaware 54

Conference USA
Championship

Charlotte 68, Louisiana Tech 63

Ivy League
Championship

Princeton 77, Columbia 59

Metro Atlantic Conference
Championship

Fairfield 73, Manhattan 68

Mid-American Conference
Championship

Buffalo 79, Ball St. 75

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Championship

Howard 61, Norfolk St. 44

Missouri Valley Conference
Semifinals

Illinois St. 50, S. Illinois 42

UNI 63, Missouri St. 57

Southland Conference
Semifinals

Incarnate Word 54, Houston Baptist 33

SE Louisiana 59, Texas A&M-CC Islanders 54

Southwestern Athletic Conference
Championship

Jackson St. 101, Alabama St. 80

Western Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals
Championship

Stephen F. Austin 74, Grand Canyon 57

