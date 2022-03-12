Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

|Big 12 Conference
|Semifinals
Baylor 91, Oklahoma 76
Texas 82, Iowa St. 73, OT
|Colonial Conference
|Semifinals
Drexel 71, College of Charleston 65
Towson 55, Delaware 54
|Conference USA
|Championship
Charlotte 68, Louisiana Tech 63
|Ivy League
|Championship
Princeton 77, Columbia 59
|Metro Atlantic Conference
|Championship
Fairfield 73, Manhattan 68
|Mid-American Conference
|Championship
Buffalo 79, Ball St. 75
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Championship
Howard 61, Norfolk St. 44
|Missouri Valley Conference
|Semifinals
Illinois St. 50, S. Illinois 42
UNI 63, Missouri St. 57
|Southland Conference
|Semifinals
Incarnate Word 54, Houston Baptist 33
SE Louisiana 59, Texas A&M-CC Islanders 54
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
|Championship
Jackson St. 101, Alabama St. 80
|Western Athletic Conference
|Quarterfinals
|Championship
Stephen F. Austin 74, Grand Canyon 57
