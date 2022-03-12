Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

Big 12 Conference At Municipal Auditorium Kansas City, Mo. Semifinals Baylor 91, Oklahoma 76 Texas 82, Iowa St. 73, OT<…

Big 12 Conference At Municipal Auditorium Kansas City, Mo. Semifinals

Baylor 91, Oklahoma 76

Texas 82, Iowa St. 73, OT<

Colonial Conference At Daskalakis Athletic Center Philadelphia Semifinals

Drexel 71, College of Charleston 65

Towson 55, Delaware 54<

Metro Atlantic Conference At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, N.J. Championship

Fairfield 73, Manhattan 68

Mid-American Conference At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland Championship

Buffalo 79, Ball St. 75<

Missouri Valley Conference At TaxSlayer Center Moline, Ill. Semifinals

Illinois St. 50, S. Illinois 42

Southland Conference At Leonard E. Merrell Center Katy, Texas Semifinals

UIW 54, HBU 33

Southwestern Athletic Conference At Bartow Arena Birmingham, Ala. Championship

Jackson St. 101, Alabama St. 80<

