Home » College Basketball » Women's Conference Tournament Scores

Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 5:39 PM

Big 12 Conference
At Municipal Auditorium
Kansas City, Mo.
Semifinals

Baylor 91, Oklahoma 76

Texas 82, Iowa St. 73, OT<

Colonial Conference
At Daskalakis Athletic Center
Philadelphia
Semifinals

Drexel 71, College of Charleston 65

Towson 55, Delaware 54<

Metro Atlantic Conference
At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Atlantic City, N.J.
Championship

Fairfield 73, Manhattan 68

Mid-American Conference
At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cleveland
Championship

Buffalo 79, Ball St. 75<

Missouri Valley Conference
At TaxSlayer Center
Moline, Ill.
Semifinals

Illinois St. 50, S. Illinois 42

Southland Conference
At Leonard E. Merrell Center
Katy, Texas
Semifinals

UIW 54, HBU 33

Southwestern Athletic Conference
At Bartow Arena
Birmingham, Ala.
Championship

Jackson St. 101, Alabama St. 80<

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

