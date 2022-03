Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

Atlantic 10 Conference Championship UMass 62, Dayton 56 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship NC State 60, Miami 47 Atlantic Sun Conference…

Atlantic 10 Conference Championship

UMass 62, Dayton 56

Atlantic Coast Conference Championship

NC State 60, Miami 47

Atlantic Sun Conference Quarterfinals

Liberty 77, E. Kentucky 57

Florida Gulf Coast 71, North Florida 60

Jacksonville St. 70, Jacksonville 56

Stetson 64, North Alabama 53

Big East Conference Semifinals

UConn 71, Marquette 51

Villanova 64, Seton Hall 54

Big South Conference Championship

Longwood 86, Campbell 47

Big Ten Conference Championship

Iowa 74, Indiana 67

Mountain West Conference First Round

Utah St. 80, Fresno St. 75

San Diego St. 65, Boise St. 56

Colorado St. 82, San Jose St. 43

Pac-12 Conference Championship

Stanford 73, Utah 48

Southeastern Conference Championship

Kentucky 64, South Carolina 62

Southern Conference Championship

Mercer 73, Furman 54

Summit League Conference First Round

Oral Roberts 61, North Dakota 54

UMKC 81, N. Dakota St. 74

Sun Belt Conference Semifinals

Troy 62, UALR 59

Texas-Arlington 75, Louisiana-Lafayette 65

