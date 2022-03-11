Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

America East Conference At Higher Seeds School Semifinals Championship Albany 56, Maine 47 Big 12 Conference At Municipal Auditorium Kansas…

America East Conference At Higher Seeds School Semifinals Championship

Albany 56, Maine 47

Big 12 Conference At Municipal Auditorium Kansas City, Mo. Quarterfinals

Oklahoma 80, Kansas 68

Baylor 76, Oklahoma St. 36

Big Sky Conference At Idaho Central Arena Boise, Idaho Championship

Montana St. 75, N. Arizona 64

Big West Conference At Dollar Loan Center Henderson, Nev. Semifinals

Hawaii 69, UC Riverside 55

Colonial Conference At Daskalakis Athletic Center Philadelphia Quarterfinals

Drexel 60, Hofstra 39

College of Charleston 70, Elon 59

Delaware 61, William & Mary 35

Ivy League At Lavietes Pavillion Boston Semifinals

Princeton 72, Harvard 67

Metro Atlantic Conference At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, N.J. Semifinals

Fairfield 75, Niagara 38

Manhattan 72, Quinnipiac 59

Mid-American Conference At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland Semifinals

Ball St. 71, Toledo 66

Buffalo 82, Akron 43

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference At Norfolk Scope Arena Norfolk, Va. Semifinals

Howard 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 54

Norfolk St. 53, Morgan St. 51

Missouri Valley Conference At TaxSlayer Center Moline, Ill. Quarterfinals

S. Illinois 77, Indiana St. 61

Illinois St. 68, Loyola 52

Southland Conference At Leonard E. Merrell Center Katy, Texas Second Round

UIW 90, McNeese St. 63

Southeastern 80, New Orleans 66

Southwestern Athletic Conference At Bartow Arena Birmingham, Ala. Semifinals

Alabama St. 74, Grambling St. 59

Western Athletic Conference At Higher-Seeded Schools Quarterfinals Semifinals

Stephen F. Austin 68, Utah Valley St. 42

