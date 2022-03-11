Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

Big 12 Conference At Municipal Auditorium Kansas City, Mo. Quarterfinals Oklahoma 80, Kansas 68 Colonial Conference At Daskalakis Athletic Center…

Big 12 Conference At Municipal Auditorium Kansas City, Mo. Quarterfinals

Oklahoma 80, Kansas 68

Colonial Conference At Daskalakis Athletic Center Philadelphia Quarterfinals

Drexel 60, Hofstra 39

Metro Atlantic Conference At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, N.J. Semifinals

Fairfield 75, Niagara 38

Mid-American Conference At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland Semifinals

Ball St. 71, Toledo 66

Buffalo 82, Akron 43

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference At Norfolk Scope Arena Norfolk, Va. Semifinals

Howard 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 54

Missouri Valley Conference At TaxSlayer Center Moline, Ill. Quarterfinals

S. Illinois 77, Indiana St. 61

Southland Conference At Leonard E. Merrell Center Katy, Texas Second Round

UIW 90, McNeese St. 63

Southwestern Athletic Conference At Bartow Arena Birmingham, Ala. Semifinals

Alabama St. 74, Grambling St. 59

