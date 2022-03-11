Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

|Big 12 Conference
|At Municipal Auditorium
|Kansas City, Mo.
|Quarterfinals
Oklahoma 80, Kansas 68
|Colonial Conference
|At Daskalakis Athletic Center
|Philadelphia
|Quarterfinals
Drexel 60, Hofstra 39
|Metro Atlantic Conference
|At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|Semifinals
Fairfield 75, Niagara 38
|Mid-American Conference
|At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|Cleveland
|Semifinals
Ball St. 71, Toledo 66
Buffalo 82, Akron 43
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|At Norfolk Scope Arena
|Norfolk, Va.
|Semifinals
Howard 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 54
|Missouri Valley Conference
|At TaxSlayer Center
|Moline, Ill.
|Quarterfinals
S. Illinois 77, Indiana St. 61
|Southland Conference
|At Leonard E. Merrell Center
|Katy, Texas
|Second Round
UIW 90, McNeese St. 63
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
|At Bartow Arena
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Semifinals
Alabama St. 74, Grambling St. 59
