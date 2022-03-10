Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

American Athletic Conference Championship UCF 53, South Florida 45 Big 12 Conference At Municipal Auditorium Kansas City, Mo. First Round…

American Athletic Conference Championship

UCF 53, South Florida 45

Big 12 Conference At Municipal Auditorium Kansas City, Mo. First Round

Oklahoma St. 73, Texas Tech 58

West Virginia 67, TCU 48

Colonial Conference At Daskalakis Athletic Center Philadelphia First Round

Hofstra 46, UNC-Wilmington 45

Conference USA At Ford Center Frisco, Texas Quarterfinals

Charlotte 59, Rice 53

N. Texas 65, Old Dominion 58

La. Tech 71, UAB 65

Middle Tennessee 70, Southern Miss. 50

Metro Atlantic Conference At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, N.J. Quarterfinals

Manhattan 61, Canisius 49

Niagara 60, Siena 59

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference At Norfolk Scope Arena Norfolk, Va. Quarterfinals

Md.-Eastern Shore 73, Coppin St. 65

Morgan St. 66, SC State 53

Missouri Valley Conference At TaxSlayer Center Moline, Ill. First Round

Indiana St. 89, Evansville 75

Drake 71, Bradley 56

Northeast Conference At Higher Seeds School Quarterfinals Semifinals

Bryant 44, Fairleigh Dickinson 38

Mt. St. Mary’s 62, Wagner 50

Patriot League Conference At Higher Seeds School Semifinals

American U. 70, Boston U. 48

Bucknell 64, Navy 44

Southland Conference At Leonard E. Merrell Center Katy, Texas First Round

UIW 74, Nicholls St. 73

New Orleans 57, Northwestern St. 48

Southwestern Athletic Conference At Bartow Arena Birmingham, Ala. Quarterfinals

Alabama St. 60, Prairie View A&M 58

Southern U. 68, Texas Southern 67, OT

Western Athletic Conference At Higher-Seeded Schools Quarterfinals Thursday, March 10

Utah Valley St. 72, Texas Rio Grande Valley 57

Cal Baptist 85, Sam Houston St. 78

<

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.