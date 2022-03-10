RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 11:11 PM

Championship

UCF vs. South Florida, 9 p.m.

Big 12 Conference
At Municipal Auditorium
Kansas City, Mo.
First Round

Oklahoma St. 73, Texas Tech 58

West Virginia 67, TCU 48

Colonial Conference
At Daskalakis Athletic Center
Philadelphia
First Round

Hofstra 46, UNC-Wilmington 45

Conference USA
At Ford Center
Frisco, Texas
Quarterfinals

Charlotte 59, Rice 53

N. Texas 65, Old Dominion 58

La. Tech 71, UAB 65

Middle Tennessee 70, Southern Miss. 50

Metro Atlantic Conference
At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Atlantic City, N.J.
Quarterfinals

Manhattan 61, Canisius 49

Niagara 60, Siena 59

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
At Norfolk Scope Arena
Norfolk, Va.
Quarterfinals

Md.-Eastern Shore 73, Coppin St. 65

Morgan St. 66, SC State 53

Missouri Valley Conference
At TaxSlayer Center
Moline, Ill.
First Round

Indiana St. 89, Evansville 75

Drake 71, Bradley 56

Northeast Conference
At Higher Seeds School
Quarterfinals
Semifinals

Bryant 44, Fairleigh Dickinson 38

Mt. St. Mary’s 62, Wagner 50

Patriot League Conference
At Higher Seeds School
Semifinals

American U. 70, Boston U. 48

Bucknell 64, Navy 44

Southland Conference
At Leonard E. Merrell Center
Katy, Texas
First Round

UIW 74, Nicholls St. 73

New Orleans 57, Northwestern St. 48

Southwestern Athletic Conference
At Bartow Arena
Birmingham, Ala.
Quarterfinals

Alabama St. 60, Prairie View A&M 58

Southern U. 68, Texas Southern 67, OT

Western Athletic Conference
At Higher-Seeded Schools
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 10

Utah Valley St. 72, Texas Rio Grande Valley 57

Cal Baptist 85, Sam Houston St. 78

