Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

|Colonial Conference
|At Daskalakis Athletic Center
|Philadelphia
|First Round
Hofstra 46, UNC-Wilmington 45
|Conference USA
|At Ford Center
|Frisco, Texas
|Quarterfinals
Charlotte 59, Rice 53
N. Texas 65, Old Dominion 58
UAB 71, La. Tech 65
Middle Tennessee 70, Southern Miss. 50
|Metro Atlantic Conference
|At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|Quarterfinals
Manhattan 61, Canisius 49
Niagara 60, Siena 59
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|At Norfolk Scope Arena
|Norfolk, Va.
|Quarterfinals
Md.-Eastern Shore 73, Coppin St. 65
Morgan St. 66, SC State 53
|Missouri Valley Conference
|At TaxSlayer Center
|Moline, Ill.
|First Round
Indiana St. 89, Evansville 75
|Southland Conference
|At Leonard E. Merrell Center
|Katy, Texas
|First Round
UIW 74, Nicholls St. 73
New Orleans 57, Northwestern St. 48
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
|At Bartow Arena
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Quarterfinals
Alabama St. 60, Prairie View A&M 58
|Western Athletic Conference
|At Higher-Seeded Schools
|Quarterfinals
|Thursday, March 10
Utah Valley St. 72, Texas Rio Grande Valley 57
Cal Baptist 85, Sam Houston St. 78
