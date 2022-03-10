Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

Colonial Conference At Daskalakis Athletic Center Philadelphia First Round Hofstra 46, UNC-Wilmington 45 Conference USA At Ford Center Frisco, Texas…

Colonial Conference At Daskalakis Athletic Center Philadelphia First Round

Hofstra 46, UNC-Wilmington 45

Conference USA At Ford Center Frisco, Texas Quarterfinals

Charlotte 59, Rice 53

N. Texas 65, Old Dominion 58

Metro Atlantic Conference At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, N.J. Quarterfinals

Manhattan 61, Canisius 49

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference At Norfolk Scope Arena Norfolk, Va. Quarterfinals

Md.-Eastern Shore 73, Coppin St. 65

Southland Conference At Leonard E. Merrell Center Katy, Texas First Round

UIW 74, Nicholls St. 73

Southwestern Athletic Conference At Bartow Arena Birmingham, Ala. Quarterfinals

Alabama St. 60, Prairie View A&M 58

