Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

American Athletic Conference At Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas Semifinals

UCF 61, SMU 28

South Florida 58, Houston 50

Atlantic Sun Conference Semifinals Wednesday, March 9

Florida Gulf Coast 82, Stetson 67

Jacksonville St. 59, Liberty 57

Big Sky Conference Semifinals

N. Arizona 72, N. Colorado 67

Montana St. 73, Idaho 67

Big West Conference At Dollar Loan Center Henderson, Nev. Quarterfinals

Hawaii 48, CS Bakersfield 47

UC Riverside 46, UC Santa Barbara 42

UC Irvine 80, CS Fullerton 68

Conference USA At Ford Center Frisco, Texas Second Round

Rice 80, Marshall 62

Old Dominion 65, UTSA 45

UAB 74, W. Kentucky 62

Southern Miss. 78, FIU 60

Metro Atlantic Conference At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, N.J. Quarterfinals

Fairfield 69, Iona 56

Quinnipiac 63, St. Peter’s 42

Mid-American Conference At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland Quarterfinals

Toledo 80, Ohio 67

Ball St. 60, N. Illinois 54

Buffalo 63, W. Michigan 49

Akron 81, Bowling Green 67

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference At Norfolk Scope Arena Norfolk, Va. Quarterfinals

Howard 87, Delaware St. 51

Norfolk St. 58, NC Central 52

Mountain West Conference Championship

UNLV 75, Colorado St. 65

Southwestern Athletic Conference At Bartow Arena Birmingham, Ala. Quarterfinals

Grambling St. 62, Alabama A&M 54

Jackson St. 78, Ark.-Pine Bluff 67

Western Athletic Conference At Higher-Seeded Schools Second Round

Texas Rio Grande Valley 73, Abilene Christian 70

Sam Houston St. 73, Lamar 69

