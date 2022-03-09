Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

Big West Conference At Dollar Loan Center Henderson, Nev. Quarterfinals Hawaii 48, CS Bakersfield 47 Conference USA At Ford Center…

Big West Conference At Dollar Loan Center Henderson, Nev. Quarterfinals

Hawaii 48, CS Bakersfield 47

Conference USA At Ford Center Frisco, Texas Second Round

Rice 80, Marshall 62

Old Dominion 65, UTSA 45

UAB 74, W. Kentucky 62

Southern Miss. 78, FIU 60

Metro Atlantic Conference At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, N.J. Quarterfinals

Fairfield 69, Iona 56

Quinnipiac 63, St. Peter’s 42

Mid-American Conference At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland Quarterfinals

Toledo 80, Ohio 67

Ball St. 60, N. Illinois 54

Buffalo 63, W. Michigan 49

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference At Norfolk Scope Arena Norfolk, Va. Quarterfinals

Howard 87, Delaware St. 51

Norfolk St. 58, NC Central 52<

Southwestern Athletic Conference At Bartow Arena Birmingham, Ala. Quarterfinals

Grambling St. 62, Alabama A&M 54

Western Athletic Conference At Higher-Seeded Schools Second Round

Texas Rio Grande Valley 73, Abilene Christian 70

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.