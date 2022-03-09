Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

|Big West Conference
|At Dollar Loan Center
|Henderson, Nev.
|Quarterfinals
Hawaii 48, CS Bakersfield 47
|Conference USA
|At Ford Center
|Frisco, Texas
|Second Round
Rice 80, Marshall 62
Old Dominion 65, UTSA 45
UAB 74, W. Kentucky 62
Southern Miss. 78, FIU 60
|Metro Atlantic Conference
|At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|Quarterfinals
Fairfield 69, Iona 56
|Mid-American Conference
|At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|Cleveland
|Quarterfinals
Toledo 80, Ohio 67
Ball St. 60, N. Illinois 54
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|At Norfolk Scope Arena
|Norfolk, Va.
|Quarterfinals
Howard 87, Delaware St. 51
Norfolk St. 58, NC Central 52<
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
|At Bartow Arena
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Quarterfinals
Grambling St. 62, Alabama A&M 54
|Western Athletic Conference
|At Higher-Seeded Schools
|Second Round
Texas Rio Grande Valley 73, Abilene Christian 70
