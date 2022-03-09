Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

Conference USA At Ford Center Frisco, Texas Second Round Rice 80, Marshall 62 Mid-American Conference At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland…

Conference USA At Ford Center Frisco, Texas Second Round

Rice 80, Marshall 62

Mid-American Conference At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland Quarterfinals

Toledo 80, Ohio 67

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference At Norfolk Scope Arena Norfolk, Va. Quarterfinals

Howard 87, Delaware St. 51

Southwestern Athletic Conference At Bartow Arena Birmingham, Ala. Quarterfinals

Grambling St. 62, Alabama A&M 54

