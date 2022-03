Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

American Athletic Conference At Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas Quarterfinals UCF 69, Tulsa 54 SMU 63, Temple 55 Big Sky…

American Athletic Conference At Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas Quarterfinals

UCF 69, Tulsa 54

SMU 63, Temple 55

Big Sky Conference Quarterfinals

N. Colorado 72, Idaho St. 54

Big West Conference At Dollar Loan Center Henderson, Nev. First Round

CS Bakersfield 63, CS Northridge 62, OT

Horizon League Conference Championship Tuesday, March 8

IUPUI 61, Cleveland St. 54

Metro Atlantic Conference At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, N.J. First Round

Iona 74, Rider 58

St. Peter’s 49, Marist 29

Canisius 71, Monmouth 65<

Summit League Conference Championship

South Dakota 56, S. Dakota St. 45

Western Athletic Conference At Higher-Seeded Schools First Round

Texas Rio Grande Valley 71, Seattle 61

