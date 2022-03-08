RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » Women's Conference Tournament Scores

Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

March 8, 2022, 3:02 PM

American Athletic Conference
At Dickies Arena
Fort Worth, Texas
Quarterfinals

UCF 69, Tulsa 54

Horizon League Conference
Championship
Tuesday, March 8

IUPUI 61, Cleveland St. 54

Metro Atlantic Conference
At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Atlantic City, N.J.
First Round

Iona 74, Rider 58

St. Peter’s 49, Marist 29

