Metro Atlantic Conference At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, N.J. First Round Iona 74, Rider 58 St. Peter’s 49,…

Metro Atlantic Conference At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, N.J. First Round

Iona 74, Rider 58

St. Peter’s 49, Marist 29

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.