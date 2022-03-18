RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport | Putin responses to opponents | WNBA's Griner's detention extended | How to help
Wisconsin plays Colgate in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 2:42 AM

Colgate Raiders (23-11, 16-2 Patriot) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (24-7, 15-5 Big Ten)

Milwaukee; Friday, 9:50 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -7.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the Colgate Raiders.

The Badgers are 15-5 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin averages 70.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Raiders are 16-2 against Patriot teams. Colgate is second in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 40.3% as a team from downtown this season. Pearson Parker leads them shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Davis is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 8.5 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Keegan Records is averaging 10 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Raiders. Jack Ferguson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Raiders: 10-0, averaging 82.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 55.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

