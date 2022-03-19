RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia presses forward in Ukraine | Robotic pets for Ukrainian kids | Putin rallies troops during speech | How to help
Wisconsin Badgers play the Iowa State Cyclones in second round

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 2:22 AM

Iowa State Cyclones (21-12, 7-11 Big 12) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (25-7, 15-5 Big Ten)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -3; over/under is 124

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers face the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers are 15-5 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin averages 8.3 turnovers per game and is 22-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cyclones’ record in Big 12 action is 7-11. Iowa State averages 66.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Davis is shooting 43.2% and averaging 19.8 points for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Izaiah Brockington is averaging 17.3 points and seven rebounds for the Cyclones. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 54.0 points, 25.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

