Winthrop rolls past High Point 68-51 in Big South

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 11:07 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cory Hightower had 21 points as Winthrop topped High Point 68-51 in the Big South Conference Championship quarterfinals on Friday night.

Micheal Anumba had 11 points for Winthrop (22-8). D.J. Burns Jr. added 10 points. Drew Buggs had six rebounds.

Patrick Good, the Eagles’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 12 points per game, had only 3 points. He shot 20 percent from 3-point range (1 of 5).

High Point scored 17 first-half points, a season low.

John-Michael Wright had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (14-18). Jaden House added 20 points.

Zach Austin, who was second on the Panthers in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, was held scoreless on 0-of-10 shooting.

