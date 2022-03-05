RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Wilson, S. Dakota St. beat Omaha 87-79 in Summit tourney

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 9:33 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson scored 22 points as South Dakota State topped Omaha 87-79 in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Conference Tourney on Saturday night.

Baylor Scheierman added 20 points for the Jackrabbits.

Wilson hit 8 of 10 foul shots. He added seven rebounds.

Matt Dentlinger had seven rebounds for South Dakota State (28-4). Alex Arians added eight rebounds.

Frankie Fidler had 34 points for the Mavericks (5-25). Felix Lemetti added 13 points. Akol Arop had 10 points and seven rebounds.

