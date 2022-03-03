CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Wilson lifts Lehigh past Army in Patriot League tournament

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 9:48 PM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Jeameril Wilson scored a career-high 23 points as fourth-seeded Lehigh beat fifth-seeded Army 91-77 in the Patriot League Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night. Evan Taylor added 20 points for the Mountain Hawks.

Wilson hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Taylor also had nine rebounds.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney had 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Lehigh (13-18). Keith Higgins Jr added 10 points.

Jalen Rucker had 26 points for the Black Knights (15-16). Chris Mann added 12 points. Josh Caldwell also had 12 points.

