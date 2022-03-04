CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID death toll approaches 6M | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | China new surge despite 'zero tolerance' | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Williamson lifts Loyola Chicago past Bradley 66-50 in MVC

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 6:47 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lucas Williamson registered 13 points as Loyola Chicago topped Bradley 66-50 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Friday.

Ryan Schwieger had 11 points for Loyola Chicago (23-7). Tate Hall added seven rebounds.

Bradley scored 23 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Terry Roberts had 17 points for the Braves (17-14). Rienk Mast added 11 points and 13 rebounds. Connor Hickman had 10 points.

