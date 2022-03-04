CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID death toll approaches 6M | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | China new surge despite 'zero tolerance' | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Williams scores 15 to…

Williams scores 15 to lead Northern Illinois over Ohio 58-57

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 11:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Keshawn Williams had 15 points and nine rebounds as Northern Illinois narrowly defeated Ohio 58-57 on Friday night.

Trendon Hankerson had 15 points for Northern Illinois (9-21, 6-14 Mid-American Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Darweshi Hunter added six rebounds. Anthony Crump had six rebounds.

Mark Sears had 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Bobcats (23-8, 14-6). Jason Carter added 10 points.

The Huskies evened the season series against the Bobcats. Ohio defeated Northern Illinois 74-62 on Jan. 25.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate nears final vote on USPS reform bill after running into procedural hurdles

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

DoD adds another piece to the JWCC puzzle

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up