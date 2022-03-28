RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Remark on Putin's power about 'moral outrage' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine refugees near 4 million | How to help
Williams lifts Coastal Carolina over South Alabama in OT

The Associated Press

March 28, 2022, 10:49 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Rudi Williams sank a 3-pointer with one second remaining in overtime to lead Coastal Carolina to a 69-68 win over South Alabama in The Basketball Classic semifinals on Monday night.

Williams had 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting to lead the Chanticleers (19-13). Vince Cole had 16 points, Essam Mostafa added 12 points and four assists, and Ebrima Dibba had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Javon Franklin had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Jaguars (21-12). Tyler Shirley added 14 points and Alex Anderson had 10 points.

