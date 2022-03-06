CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Williams helps Santa Clara oust Portland in WCC tourney

The Associated Press

March 6, 2022, 3:31 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jalen Williams had 24 points and five assists as Santa Clara raced past Portland 91-67 in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference tournament on Saturday night.

PJ Pipes pitched in with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Broncos (21-10). Josip Vrankic added 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Keshawn Justice scored 16 with seven boards.

Chris Austin topped the Pilots (18-14) with 19 points. Tyler Robertson had 14 points and six rebounds.

Third-seeded Santa Clara advances to place No. 2 seed Saint Mary’s on Monday night.

