Williams helps Santa Clara oust Portland in WCC tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jalen Williams had 24 points and five assists as Santa Clara raced past Portland 91-67 in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference tournament on Saturday night.

PJ Pipes pitched in with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Broncos (21-10). Josip Vrankic added 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Keshawn Justice scored 16 with seven boards.

Chris Austin topped the Pilots (18-14) with 19 points. Tyler Robertson had 14 points and six rebounds.

Third-seeded Santa Clara advances to place No. 2 seed Saint Mary’s on Monday night.

